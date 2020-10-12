1/
John "Jack" Carpenter
John "Jack" Carpenter

John "Jack" beloved husband of the late Elizabeth (Nee: Sauer) Carpenter. Loving father of Vicki Engel and the late Denise Lucia. Devoted grandfather of Tony and Chris Lucia. Cherished great-grandfather of Mason, Colin and Olivia Lucia. Also survived by numerous other family and friends. Jack retired as a truck driver of Teamsters local 100 after 30 years of service. He passed away on October 5, 2020 at the age of 81 years. Visitation will be Friday October 16th from 9:00 unitl 10:30 A.M. at the Radel Funeral Home, 650 Neeb Road, 451-8800. Mass of Christian Burial will Friday Oct. 16th 11:00 A.M. at Our Lady of Victory Church, 810 Neeb Road, 45233.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Radel Funeral & Cremation Service
650 Neeb Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45233
(513) 451-8800
