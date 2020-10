Or Copy this URL to Share

John Caruso



Cincinnati - John L. Caruso, was joined with his wife Mary F. Caruso in death on Oct 10, 2020. He is survived by his daughter AnneMarie Caruso (Tim Seiter) and son Patrick Caruso (Chas Caruso). He is survived by a grandchild and 7 step grandchildren. His interment will be private at Spring Grove Cemetery on Saturday, October 17 @ 2:00 pm.









