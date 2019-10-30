|
John "Jack" Connelly
Hamilton - John "Jack" Connelly, beloved husband of 64 years to Patricia "Pat" (nee Tolle) Connelly. Dear brother of Ronald Connelly, late James Connelly, late Patricia Bisher, late Anna DeMint, late Dorothy Eng and the late Ruth Ashton. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Jack passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at the age of 86. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Corpus Christi Church, 2014 Springdale Road on Saturday (Nov. 9) at 10am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Corpus Christi Church. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2019