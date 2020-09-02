John Cummins
Edgewood - John A. Cummins, 60, of Edgewood, KY, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Hospice Care of St. Elizabeth in Edgewood, KY. John was an avid sports enthusiast, and businessman, but most importantly he loved being a son, husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend.
John was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Robert Witt, and his cousin, Jeff Poage.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Jeannie Cummins; his parents, John and Mary Sue Cummins; his daughters, Jennifer "Ashley" Cummins and Jaclyn "Abagael" Cummins; his siblings, Joe (Mandy) Cummins, Cristy (Ken) Anderson, and Cheri (Ted) Beiting; his mother-in-law, Joyce Witt; and his sister-in-laws, Marsha (Norb) Feldhues and Terry (Bob) Linder. He also leaves behind his grandson Lucas and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation for John will be on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 10:00AM-12:00PM at St. Pius X Church in Edgewood, KY. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12:00PM at the church. Burial at Highland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to: Ken Anderson Alliance 11260 Chester Rd. Suite 280 Cincinnati, OH 45246, Elana Brophy Memorial Foundation 39 Hudson Ave. Lakeside Park, KY 41017, or Angel's Paws (Angel's Watch) 11341 Grooms Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45242. Online condolences to: www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com
.