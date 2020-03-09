|
|
John D. "Jack" Butler
Anderson Twp - John D. "Jack" Butler, age 95 of Anderson Twp., died March 7, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Bernice "Bernie" Butler (Nee Cummings), devoted father of Helen Butler, proud grandfather of Elizabeth Coy, dear brother of the late Mary Ellen Garretson, and good friend of Theresa Bechtol and the Bechtol Family. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Stephen Church, on Thursday, March 12th at 11:30 am. Friends may visit at the church on Thursday from 10:30 to 11:30 am. If desired, memorials may be directed to St. Stephen Church. T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home serving the family. www.tpwhite.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020