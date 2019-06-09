Services
1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
John D. Gray Obituary
John D. Gray

Cincinnati - Loving husband of Helen Gray. Married in 1955. Father of three sons - David (Stockholm, Sweden), John and Jim Gray (Cincinnati). Father-in-law of Anna-Karin Gray and grandfather of Dexter and Roxy Gray (Stockholm, Sweden). Survived by his wife, Helen, sons, and sister, Carolyn Elliott. Born in Evanston, Illinois March 7, 1932. Graduated from Evanston Township High School (ETHS) in 1950 where he excelled in swimming. Studied history at Princeton University, was a member of the Swim Team and Glee Club, and graduated in 1954. Earned an MBA at Northwestern University in 1958. Came to Cincinnati to begin a thirty-five year career at Procter & Gamble in purchasing. He and his wife were residents of the Village of Mariemont for over 55 years. Served as a Village Councilman for ten years. Was voted "Outstanding Citizen of the Year" in 1995. Supported Boy Scouts - his sons all achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. John loved swimming, gardening and traveling to see family. Life-long member of the Christian Science Church. Private family service. Donations - .
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 9, 2019
