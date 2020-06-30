John D. WesselmanUnion - John D. Wesselman I, 70, of Union, passed away June 26th, 2020 after a 24 year battle with cancer. He was born in Covington on April 5, 1950 and was married to Debbie Wesselman for almost 50 years on November 28, 1970 and they shared a deep love for each other. John owned and operated his own heating and air conditioning company in Florence for many years prior to his cancer diagnosis. He loved his family and friends and was able to make everyone feel welcome and surround them with laughter. He will be remembered as a hardworking husband and father that loved music and spending time with his wife, his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Betty Wesselman and is survived by his loving wife Debbie Wesselman, his son John Wesselman, his daughter Jennifer Fancher (Trent), his four grandchildren Alex, Anna, Trion and Ty, and his 5 siblings. John will have two services: a private service at Stith Funeral Home for immediate family only, and a celebration of life to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, John requested that donations be made to his favorite charities, the Dragonfly Foundation and Parish Kitchen.