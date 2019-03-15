Services
Connley Brothers Funeral Home
11 E Southern Ave
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 431-2241
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Paul Church
7301 Dixie Highway
Florence, KY
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Paul Church
7301 Dixie Highway
Florence, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Hinkle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Daniel Hinkle


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
John Daniel Hinkle Obituary
John Daniel Hinkle

Florence - John Daniel Hinkle, 90, of Florence, KY, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. He was a US Navy Veteran during the Korean Conflict. Dan was a retired Building Inspector with the State of Kentucky and Boone County as well as a retired Covington Firefighter. He was an avid golfer, a UK fan and a member of St. Paul and St. Timothy Churches. Dan was preceded in death by his wife: Barbara Helen Hinkle. He is survived by his daughters: Ronda (Rob) Dawson and Brenda (Chris) Noll; grandchildren: Anna Ahern, Grant Kennedy, Nick Kennedy, Jenna Noll, Kevin Noll and Paige Noll and one great-grandson: Drew Ahern. Visitation will be at St. Paul Church, 7301 Dixie Highway, Florence, KY 41042, on Monday, March 18, 2019 from 9:00 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM. Memorials are suggested to St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 South Loop Road, Edgewood, KY 41017. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now