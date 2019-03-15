|
John Daniel Hinkle
Florence - John Daniel Hinkle, 90, of Florence, KY, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. He was a US Navy Veteran during the Korean Conflict. Dan was a retired Building Inspector with the State of Kentucky and Boone County as well as a retired Covington Firefighter. He was an avid golfer, a UK fan and a member of St. Paul and St. Timothy Churches. Dan was preceded in death by his wife: Barbara Helen Hinkle. He is survived by his daughters: Ronda (Rob) Dawson and Brenda (Chris) Noll; grandchildren: Anna Ahern, Grant Kennedy, Nick Kennedy, Jenna Noll, Kevin Noll and Paige Noll and one great-grandson: Drew Ahern. Visitation will be at St. Paul Church, 7301 Dixie Highway, Florence, KY 41042, on Monday, March 18, 2019 from 9:00 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM. Memorials are suggested to St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 South Loop Road, Edgewood, KY 41017. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019