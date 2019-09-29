Services
Memorial service
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Forest Park Senior Center
11555 Winton Road
Resources
John David Blakely


1937 - 2019
Greenhills - John D. Blakely, 82, died Sunday, August 25, 2019. John was born July 26, 1937 in Altamont, IL to Forrest Blakely and Ruth (Walker) Blakely. He married Judith Anderson of Elizabethtown, IL on April 28, 1962, and had two children, Karen and Mark. John is survived by his wife of 57 years, Judy, of Greenhills, his daughter, Karen Albright (Lee) of Fort Wayne, IN, his son, Mark, of Cincinnati, his grandchildren Clark Albright (Kate) of Richmond, VA, Audrey Albright of Chicago, and Madeline Albright of Fort Wayne. His parents and brother Charles preceded him in death. A memorial will be held October 13, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Forest Park Senior Center, 11555 Winton Road. Preferred memorials to Alzheimer's Foundation of America (alzfdn.org) or American Lung Foundation (lung.org). Arrangements are through Advantage Cremation Care of Greater Cincinnati.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 29, 2019
Remember
