Services
Hodapp Funeral Home
8815 Cincinnati Columbus Rd
West Chester, OH 45069
(513) 777-8433
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sycamore Presbyterian Church
mason , OH
Service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Sycamore Presbyterian Church
West Chester - John A. Davis age 80 years young, passed away peacefully Wed. March 6th, 2019. Beloved husband of Sondi, devoted father to Brad and Emily, loving grandfather and great-grandfather. John is survived by many loving friends and family, preceded in death by his parents. John was gifted at making everyone smile and always had a kind word. He was a master photographer and avid golfer, he always enjoyed having a hands-on project to tackle. His life was a blessing his memory a treasure he is loved beyond words and he will be missed beyond measure. Friends are welcome to join family in celebrating this amazing man's life at Sycamore Presbyterian Church, in mason on Monday the 11th, 2019. Visitation is at 10:00am, service immediately following at 11:00am
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2019
