John "Jack" Davis
John "Jack" Davis

Cincinnati - John "Jack" Davis, beloved husband of the late Ruth Davis (nee Tepe) for 62 years; loving father of Michael Davis, Jeffrey Davis, and Nancy (Mark) Schmidt; cherished grandfather of Brittany (Jon Michael Mollish) Schmidt and Jennifer (Frank) Pickering; dear great-grandfather of Frank III; loved twin brother of the late Jim (Arliss) Davis; dedicated Real Estate Appraiser at Central Trust/PNC Bank; longtime drummer with the Seven Sharps Orchestra for over 50 years; and avid golfer. Passed away Wednesday, October 14th, 2020. Age 90. Visitation Mon. Oct. 19th from 8:30AM-9:30AM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 5527 Cheviot Rd. (45247), followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM at St. James Church, 3565 Hubble Rd. (45247). Facemasks required. In lieu of flowers, memorials requested to Hospice of Cincinnati. www.mrfh.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
