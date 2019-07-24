|
John "Jack" Delaney
Ft. Mitchell - John "Jack" Delaney of, Ft. Mitchell, KY passed away at the age of 96 at Carmel Manor in Ft. Thomas, KY on Monday, July 22, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Lorraine Delaney (1999); cherished son of the late Gerald and Clara Delaney; devoted father of four children Jeri (Edward) Zimmer, Laurie Delaney, Kevin Delaney and Michael Delaney; dear brother of Eileen Sattler; loving grandfather of Chip (Janice) Zimmer and the late Jennifer Zimmer (2011); loving great-grandfather of Jessy Zimmer; caring and a dear friend to many.Jack proudly and honorably served his country in the U.S. Army under General Patton in his Third Army during WWII. He was awarded a Presidential Citation, Combat Infantry Badge and Bronze Star. Upon returning home Jack earned a Bachelor's Degree in Chemistry from Xavier University. He dedicated his career to chemical research and consulting for 40 yrs. at Hilton Davis Chemical Co. He was a lifetime member of Blessed Sacrament Church. Visitation will be held from 9AM to 10 AM on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Blessed Sacrament Church in Ft. Mitchell, KY followed by Funeral Mass at 10AM. Interment to follow at St. John Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell, KY. Per request of the family, contributions may be offered for Memorial Mass intentions for the repose of Jack's soul. Online condolences to www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 24, 2019