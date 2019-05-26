Services
Memorial service
Friday, May 31, 2019
3:00 PM
Christ Episcopal Church
Glendale, OH
John Dennis Mellott


John Dennis Mellott Obituary
John Dennis Mellott

Cincinnati - John Dennis Mellott died May 10, 2019. Adoring and loving husband, beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather who's survived by wife of 58 years Margaret, his five children J. Denise Francis, J. Thomas Mellott, Kari R. Mellott, Dirk E. Mellott and Mike Mellott; his eight grandchildren; and his three great-grandchildren.

Born, September 3, 1938. John grew up in Tiffin, Ohio, graduate of Columbian High School 1956 and Purdue University in 1960. John spent thirty years of his career as president of Storopack USA, in Cincinnati.

Memorial service will be held on May 31, 2019, at 3 pm Christ Episcopal Church in Glendale, OH. Service followed with a reception. In lieu of flowers, Shepards Funeral Home will accept donations to the Boys and Girls Club of Hendersonville.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 26, 2019
