Ft. Wright - John Philip Donnelly. Passed away Friday, June 28, 2019 at the age of 78 years. John is survived by his wife, Ruth W. Donnelly; sons, John Keith (Joan) Donnelly and Brian Philip (Meredith) Donnelly; grandchildren, Paige and Jackson Donnelly and sister, Carol Fisher. John was an Electrical Engineer, an amateur Ham Radio Operator and a firefighter with the Ft. Wright Volunteer Fire Dept. for nearly three decades. Visitation Tuesday, July 2nd from 10:00 am until time of memorial service, 12:00 pm at Middendorf Funeral Home 3312 Madison Pk. Ft. Wright, KY 41017. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed by a memorial contribution to St. Elizabeth Hospice or the . Online condolences may be made at, www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 30, 2019
