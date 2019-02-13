|
John E. Brockman
Norwood - Beloved & Cherished father of Christina Brockman (Clifton Morrell) & Brian Brockman (Kati Swieca-Brockman). Loving grandpa of Jackson & Mira Brockman. Dear brother of Judy Janzen, Sandy Brockman, Bob Brockman & the late Mike Brockman, Gerri (Earl) Green & Ginnie (Ron) Wallace. Devoted son of the late Veston & Ruby Brockman (nee Bain). Special uncle of Ron, Rich, Tammy & Tonya and adored uncle of many others. John retired as a Lieutenant with the Norwood Fire Department after nearly 30 years of dedicated service. Passed away suddenly Saturday, February 9, 2019. Age 69. Residence Norwood. A Celebration of Life will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be directed to the Norwood Firefighters Association Charity, 4725 Montgomery Rd, Norwood, OH 45212 or The Shield, 7149 Ridge Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45237. Online condolences at www.naegelefuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 13, 2019