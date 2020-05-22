John E. Lomax
Cincinnati - Passed May 20th at the tender age of 77. Friends and family may pay their respects Fri May 29th at Preston Charles Funeral Home (time TBD). Interment is Dayton National Cemetery. Visit prestoncharlesfuneralhome.com
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 22 to May 24, 2020.