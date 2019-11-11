Services
Anderson Twp - John E. Mack beloved husband of Donna L. Mack (nee Lowe) devoted father of Julie A. (Brandon) Peelman, Stephen J., Christopher R., and the late Jeremy M. Mack, dear grandfather of Tyler (Brittany) & Sydney, great-grandfather of Peyton, Collin, Audrey & Liam, caring brother of Diane & Debbie (Charlie). Died Nov. 10, 2019. Age 71 yrs. Resident of Anderson Twp. Service at Anderson Hills United Methodist Church, Anderson Twp. on Fri Nov. 15 at 1:30 PM. Friends may visit at T.P. WHITE& SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave., Mt. Washington on Thurs from 5-7 PM. Memorials to the Epilepsy Foundation of Greater Cincinnati or The Autism Society of Greater Cincinnati.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019
