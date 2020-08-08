John E. Marx
Cincinnati - "Jack" beloved husband of Marilyn (nee Ginzinger) Jackson Marx and the late Vivian R. (nee Albonetti) Marx. Loving father of Steven Marx (Lisa) and John Marx(Nancy), and Nina Maria Marx (Dick Putt). Grandfather of Shawnna and Adam (Angie) Marx and Kyle Matthew Schertler and Brandon Keith Schertler. Great Grandfather to Destyni Roseberry. Great Great Grandfather to Zander Allen. Dear brother of Richard (late Ellen) Marx, Gayle (late Paul) Fiedeldey and the late James "Jim" (Joan) Marx and the late Maureen Glacken. Age 87 years, Jack was a family man, who retired from a long career at Procter & Gamble. He was an adventurer, who enjoyed parachuting, piloting, white water rafting, and golfing. Family and friends are invited to a Visitation starting at 9am on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Our Lady of Visitation Church, 2172 South Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45248, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 am. Burial at St. Joseph New Cemetery. Donations directed to The Wounded Warrior Project
. Neidhardminges.com