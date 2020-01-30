|
|
John E. McSweeney
Crescent Springs - John E. McSweeny, 86 years of age, passed away peacefully Sunday at his residence with his family by his side. John was the loving husband of the late June Caroline McSweeny (nee Treptow). Loving husband of his second wife Betty Jane McSweeny (nee Williamson). Loving father of Ricky L. McSweeny, John J. McSweeny (Kim), Pat S. McSweeny, Gregory A. McSweeny (Jennifer), Michele McSweeny, and Renee Fagel (Dan). He was also a loving stepfather to Karen Peach (Kevin), Pam Coryell (Phil), Robin Riveland (Wayne), Kathleen Belk (Jeff), and Erin Martin (Jeff). Loving Grandfather of Thirty-six grandchildren and Eleven Great Grandchildren. John served as a Captain in the Korean War, then worked in Law Enforcement and Corrections until his retirement in 1998. He spent many years baking, sharing, as teaching a few classes. Ultimately John spent the majority of his time in God's word and in prayer. This became the focus of his life followed closely by the love he had for his family. Services will be held at 10 am on Sunday, February 2, at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, 4401 42nd ST. NE Cedar Rapids, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Mary Rose Mission 272 Main Street, Florence, KY 41042. Middendorf Funeral Home in Ft. Wright, Ky are serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020