Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Homes
5527 CHEVIOT RD
Cincinnati, OH 45247
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
St. James the Greater Church
3565 Hubble Road
View Map
Green Twp. - John Edward Merritt, Jr. beloved husband of the late Beverly Roettinger Merritt for 59 years before her passing in January 2014. Devoted mother of Jennifer K. (Greg) Duncan, John E. (Jackie) Merritt III, Nicole M. (Jim) Wheeler, Matthew A. Merritt, Christina E. Merritt, Joseph A. Merritt (Shannon) and Patrick D. (Jenni) Merritt. Loving grandfather of Gregory (Samantha) and Zach Duncan, Morgan (Taylor), Courtney and John E. Merritt IV, Brittany (Greg) Angilecchia, Samantha (Jake) Bresnen and Jimmy Wheeler, Randy, Felicia, Renee, and Zach, Griffin and Nathan Merritt. Great-grandfather to Jaxson, Warner, Oliver, Elijah and Zoey. Dear brother of the late Marie (late Earl) Nagel, dear uncle of Denny (Nancy) Nagel, Dave (Debby) Nagel and their families and dear cousin of Mary Pat Werner. Died Jan. 13, 2020. Age 87. Visitation will be held Thursday, Jan. 16th from 4:00 - 7:00PM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home 5527 Cheviot Road (45247). Mass of Christian Burial will be held on SATURDAY, Jan. 18th at 10:00AM at St. James the Greater Church 3565 Hubble Road (45247). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the John Merritt Scholarship Fund at St. James Grade School White Oak, 6111 Cheviot Road (45247). www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
