John "Jack" Edward Ryan
Ft. Mitchell - Jack Ryan, 95, of Ft. Mitchell, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 10, 2020. John "Jack" Ryan was born in Covington KY on June 27, 1925. He was the son of the late Martin and Clara (Otten) Ryan. He was preceded in death by his brother Bob Ryan and sister Betty Kampsen. Jack can best be described as the ultimate gentleman. His life was dedicated to helping, encouraging, and supporting all those who crossed his path. He enjoyed sharing insights and advice from his wonderful life, which included: Surviving The Great Depression with his late brother Bob and late sister Betty; having the honor of serving as a Navy Seabee and World War II veteran, co-owning Schmidt Wholesale Grocery with in-laws George Sr., George Jr. and Jerry; contributing as a School Board Member and volunteer of Mary Queen Of Heaven; working with the "team" at MAC Productions in Covington; and assisting international passengers entering the USA as a Greater Cincinnati Airport "ambassador" for over 20 years. Jack retired last year at the age of 94. But most of all, however, Jack Ryan was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. Jack is survived by the love of his life and wife of 70 years, Rita Schmidt Ryan; daughters Jean Beck, (preceded in death by John Beck) and Carol Ernst (Eric); Sons, Mike (Diane) and Jim (Amy); 9 Cherished grandchildren: Alex Foltz, Steven Foltz, Jessica Pfeiffer, Julie Beling, Elizabeth Ryan, Zach Ryan, Brendan Ryan, Rachel Ryan, Emily Ernst, and Great Grandfather of 12: Jack Pfeiffer, Max Pfeiffer, Grant Pfeiffer, Cassidy Beling, Carly Beling, Sophia Foltz, Emma Foltz, Landon Foltz, Ava Foltz, Parker Foltz, Ty Schleusner, and Caroline Schleusner. Due to Covid 19 conditions, services for Jack will be held at a later date established by his family. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com
. Donations in Jack's honor may be made to Mary Queen Of Heaven School, 1130 Donaldson Highway, Erlanger, KY 41018.