John Edward Shanahan, Jr.
Norwood - Beloved husband of the late Carol Holt Shanahan (nee Hemsteger), Devoted father of Melissa (Andy) Bolger, Patrick (Meshele) Shanahan and Crystal Shanahan, Dear step father of Colleen, Kelly and Shannon, Caring brother of the late Joann Anzer and the late Toni Vale, also survived by 13 grandchildren. Passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020 in Citrus Springs, Florida. Age 82. Residence Formerly of Norwood. Visitation will take place at the Naegele, Kleb & Ihlendorf Funeral Home, 3900 Montgomery Rd, Norwood on Friday, June 19 from 5-8PM. Mass of Christian Burial, Holy Trinity Church,, Norwood on Saturday, June 20 for immediate family only. Burial will take place at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Speedwell, Virginia. Memorials may be directed to Shriners Hospital of Lexington, 110 Conn Terrace, Lexington, KY 40508, or www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/lexington. Online condolences at www.naegelefuneralhome.com
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.