John Edwards McHenry Jr.
Cincinnati - John Edwards McHenry, Jr., (JJ), much loved son of Margaret (Leyman) and John Edwards McHenry; brother of Margaret C. McHenry (Marde) died May 19, 2020. JJ was preceded in death by his grandparents Mr. and Mrs. Harry Stoll Leyman, Jr., Mr. and Mrs. Douglas McHenry, of Chicago and his uncle, Harry S. Leyman, III. JJ was a graduate of the Seven Hills Schools, and chose service to his country over other options. He quickly enlisted in the Army, choosing to become a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne. He was an ardent patriot and generous donor to a multitude of non-profits aimed at helping fellow servicemen. After the military, JJ attended Cincinnati State, the University of Cincinnati, and continued service as an EMT with the Mason Fire Department. He was also active in multiple service organizations such as Kiwanis, where he served a term as Treasurer and had to decline a prospective term as President, (and Circle K in college). He followed in his father's and grandfather's footsteps and became a loyal employee of Leyman Manufacturing. JJ was also a member of The Cincinnati Country Club and was quite active in the Bachelors of Cincinnati. JJ spent much time in Northern Michigan racing sailboats, skiing and hunting with family and friends. He was an avid hunter and excellent marksman, always showing and explaining his latest gun to his sister. He was a voracious reader and always had more books started at once than any other family member. He sought to constantly educate himself on everything from the classics to the latest conspiracies. As a result, he could speak with knowledge and facts on a wide spectrum of topics. His family and friends often relied on him and his penchant for research for the most up-to-date and correct information. The one thing that everyone always remarked on was his good sense of humor. JJ will be missed deeply by his family and wonderful friends. Due to the Covid-19 quarantine, arrangements for a private family graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers the McHenry family suggests donations to PSC Partners Seeking A Cure, 6900 Belleview Avenue, Suite 202, Greenwood Village, CO 80111; 82nd Airborne Division Association, Educational Fund, Inc., P.O. Box 87482, Fayetteville, NC 28304-7482; Ohio District Kiwanis Foundation, Inc., PO Box 668, Circleville, OH 43113; or any charity of choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.springgrove.org
Cincinnati - John Edwards McHenry, Jr., (JJ), much loved son of Margaret (Leyman) and John Edwards McHenry; brother of Margaret C. McHenry (Marde) died May 19, 2020. JJ was preceded in death by his grandparents Mr. and Mrs. Harry Stoll Leyman, Jr., Mr. and Mrs. Douglas McHenry, of Chicago and his uncle, Harry S. Leyman, III. JJ was a graduate of the Seven Hills Schools, and chose service to his country over other options. He quickly enlisted in the Army, choosing to become a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne. He was an ardent patriot and generous donor to a multitude of non-profits aimed at helping fellow servicemen. After the military, JJ attended Cincinnati State, the University of Cincinnati, and continued service as an EMT with the Mason Fire Department. He was also active in multiple service organizations such as Kiwanis, where he served a term as Treasurer and had to decline a prospective term as President, (and Circle K in college). He followed in his father's and grandfather's footsteps and became a loyal employee of Leyman Manufacturing. JJ was also a member of The Cincinnati Country Club and was quite active in the Bachelors of Cincinnati. JJ spent much time in Northern Michigan racing sailboats, skiing and hunting with family and friends. He was an avid hunter and excellent marksman, always showing and explaining his latest gun to his sister. He was a voracious reader and always had more books started at once than any other family member. He sought to constantly educate himself on everything from the classics to the latest conspiracies. As a result, he could speak with knowledge and facts on a wide spectrum of topics. His family and friends often relied on him and his penchant for research for the most up-to-date and correct information. The one thing that everyone always remarked on was his good sense of humor. JJ will be missed deeply by his family and wonderful friends. Due to the Covid-19 quarantine, arrangements for a private family graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers the McHenry family suggests donations to PSC Partners Seeking A Cure, 6900 Belleview Avenue, Suite 202, Greenwood Village, CO 80111; 82nd Airborne Division Association, Educational Fund, Inc., P.O. Box 87482, Fayetteville, NC 28304-7482; Ohio District Kiwanis Foundation, Inc., PO Box 668, Circleville, OH 43113; or any charity of choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.springgrove.org
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 23 to May 24, 2020.