John Ekeroth
Cincinnati - John Ekeroth led a very active 87 years of life. He was the son of the late Genevieve & Ellis Ekeroth. John grew up in Detroit Michigan where he became a diabetic at the age of 14 and conscientiously managed it for the rest of his life. He graduated from Michigan State University in 1954 with a Bachelor's in Business Administration. He and his wife Alice settled in Cincinnati in 1958 where he had a successful career in business and accounting. He received his Master's degree from Xavier University and his CPA certification at the age of 63. John enjoyed sports and followed the Detroit teams each season. He had a true fondness for baseball, Go Tigers! John had a great smile and a giving personality. He was a faithful Christian with a sincere desire to reflect God's love. He is survived by three daughters Kathryn (William), Rachel and Carol; his sister Barbara and his fiance Ginny. He is also survived by three grandchildren and two great grand-children. He was preceded in death by his first wife Alice and his second wife Elisabeth. He was dearly loved by his family and he will be greatly missed by those lucky enough to have known him. Memorial services will be held on Thursday June 13th at 4:00 pm at Mt. Healthy United Methodist Church. Donations may be made to the . www.springgrove.org.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 9, 2019