|
|
John Enzweiler
Newport - John Enzweiler, 86, of Newport, Ky, passed away on November 6, 2019 just 24 days after the passing of his loving wife, Thelma, after 63 years of marriage. John followed his older brothers in service to his country in the U.S. Army and also into the printing field where he was employed as a typesetter for the majority of his career. He spent over 60 years as an active member of St. Stephens/Holy Spirit Parish serving in various capacities and for many other organizations within his community. John admittedly lived a life of no regrets, great faith, and tremendous love for family and friends. He was truly a dedicated husband, loving father, Papa John and Great Grandpa. He was also the "adopted" Dad and Grandpa of so many others, especially those who shared teams with his children and grandchildren. Though he never coached a team, he encouraged, gave advice, and taught so much about the game and, more importantly, about the game of life. John will be remembered for always being there... at every practice, every game, every get together and every ride home with a great smile, a pat on the back, and the most encouraging words. He was always there rooting on the team, wearing his Thoroughbred baseball hat. Always. Newport Central Catholic lost one of its greatest fans. He attended as many football, basketball, and baseball games as he possibly could for over 70 years. Our Dad was larger than life. His smile and his laugh were contagious. He loved being around people and drew them in with his engaging personality. Oh, the stories he could tell from an era gone by. Dad taught us to work hard, to have faith, to be of service to others and to honor family. He was so proud of the Enzweiler name. Everyone left Dad feeling better about themselves and about the world around them. It will be difficult to imagine a world without him. He was our hero. John was born January 10, 1933 in Newport, KY to the late John Enzweiler and Marie (nee: Reis) Enzweiler. John is survived by his Sons, Jay (Linda) Enzweiler, Joseph G. (Mary) Enzweiler, Daughters, Joni (Jason) Farrow, Jeanne (Larry) Gross, Grandchildren, John (Jessica) Enzweiler, Michael (Maria) Enzweiler, Katie (Paul) DeNeve, Alex & Abigail Enzweiler, Claire Farrow, Joe & Tony Gross, Great Grandchildren, Myla, Mikey & Addison Enzweiler, Sisters, Fern Snowball & Vera Mae Meyers, Sisters-In-Law, Helen Enzweiler, Ruth Enzweiler, Marilyn Enzweiler, Mary Schneider, Carol & Evelyn Steffen. John was preceded in death by siblings and in-laws of the Enzweiler and Steffen Families. Visitation 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 427 South Ft. Thomas Ave., Fort Thomas, KY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 pm, Monday, November 11, 2019, at Holy Spirit Parish, 825 Washington Ave., Newport, KY, with Msgr. William F. Cleves, officiating. Burial will take place in the St. Stephen Cemetery Fort Thomas, Kentucky. Memorials are suggested to the Newport Central Catholic High School, Tuition Assistance Fund, 13 Carothers Road, Newport, KY 41071. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019