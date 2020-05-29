John F. Sweet



John F. Sweet, a former Atlanta councilperson who was one of the city's leading progressive voices for decades, championing workers' rights and environmental causes, died on May 24 from complications of Parkinson's disease. He was 77.



An attorney, politician and musician, John Sweet's influence on Atlanta is immeasurable, serving on the boards of dozens of progressive nonprofits, incorporating nearly 150 organizations, and helping them with legal issues when no one else would. He played a critical role in countless organizations, forever altering the landscape of the city.



As a longtime workers' compensation lawyer, he was a tireless fighter, and frequently represented clients whose employers were uninsured, meaning it was likely Sweet would never see a dime. He championed the then unheard of idea that workers' compensation insurance should provide housing and transportation for catastrophically injured workers.



Sweet was born in Detroit in 1943. He grew up in public housing until the age of 4, when his family moved to Columbus and later Cincinnati. He graduated from Walnut Hills High School in 1961. He became an activist and musician at a young age. Sweet's mother, Mary Ellen Funk Sweet, was a community and union activist and an elementary school. His father, Fred Sweet, was a leftist labor journalist. His biological father, Palmer Weber, was a progressive financier, academic and member of FDR's New Deal Brain Trust.



As a teenager, Sweet and three friends spearheaded protests against racism at Woolworth's in 1959. He worked his way through college, participating in labor actions and student protests at every institution he attended. As a member of SNCC (Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee) he demonstrated against the War in Vietnam. He graduated from Columbia University in 1967 and moved to Atlanta as a member of VISTA (Volunteers in Service to America). He received juris doctorate and LLM degrees from John Marshall Law School in 1975.



John passed away with his loving family at his bedside. He is survived by his wife, Marguerite (Midge) Sweet; children, Cassandra (Dalibor Eterovic) and Eli (Keke Ren); sister-in-law Christiane French; twin sister, Ann Brubaker (Larry); brother, David Sweet (Elaine Kihara); nieces, Emma French and Angelica Sweet-Cordero; nephews David Sweet-Cordero and Alejandro Sweet-Cordero; grandchildren, Dalia, Roman, Dante, Eloisa; and many grandnieces and nephews. His sister Mary Ellen predeceased him.



A memorial service is anticipated in spring 2021. Please make contributions in John's name to the progressive cause of your heart.









