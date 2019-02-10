|
|
John Fricko Cicmanec
Dry Ridge - John Fricko Cicmanec, age 75, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 4, 2019. John was born in Chicago, Illinois to the late John and Ann Cicmanec. He made his way to Cincinnati, Ohio at a young age. He was a Microbiologist and taught for over 20 years at the University of Cincinnati. He later worked for Metro Bus Company and retired after many years. John also owned Highball Products in Cincinnati, where he had a great passion for making products for model trains. He will be remembered most for his great laugh and funny sense of humor as well as his kind nature and generosity. John leaves behind his loving partner, Kathy Weiler and his beloved daughter, Pinky Cicmanec. Online condolences may be left for the family at:
www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 10, 2019