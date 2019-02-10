Resources
More Obituaries for John Cicmanec
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Fricko Cicmanec

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John Fricko Cicmanec Obituary
John Fricko Cicmanec

Dry Ridge - John Fricko Cicmanec, age 75, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 4, 2019. John was born in Chicago, Illinois to the late John and Ann Cicmanec. He made his way to Cincinnati, Ohio at a young age. He was a Microbiologist and taught for over 20 years at the University of Cincinnati. He later worked for Metro Bus Company and retired after many years. John also owned Highball Products in Cincinnati, where he had a great passion for making products for model trains. He will be remembered most for his great laugh and funny sense of humor as well as his kind nature and generosity. John leaves behind his loving partner, Kathy Weiler and his beloved daughter, Pinky Cicmanec. Online condolences may be left for the family at:

www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.