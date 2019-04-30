Services
Meyer Funeral Home & Crematory
5864 Bridgetown Road
Cincinnati, OH 45248
513-921-0117
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Meyer Funeral Home and Crematory
5864 Bridgetown Road
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bernard of Clairvaux
7130 Harrison Ave.
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Blome
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John G. Blome


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
John G. Blome Obituary
John G. Blome

Cincinnati - Beloved husband of the late Betty Blome (Nee Eckerle). Loving father of Sharon Morris. Devoted grandfather of Jason (Mindy), Craig (Rachel) Morris, Kimberly (Jim) Jones and great grandfather of Payton, Alex Morris, James and Charlotte Jones. Dear brother of the late Mary (Frank) Thesing, William J. Blome, Ethel (Charles) Roedersheimer, Dolores (Carl) Voellmecke, Anthony Blome and brother in law of Mary Ann and Ruby Blome. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Passed away surrounded by his family on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 90 years of age. Visitation on THURSDAY at MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 5864 Bridgetown Rd., from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Bernard of Clairvaux, Taylor Creek, 7130 Harrison Ave., at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers memorials may be to , PO Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263. www.bjmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now