John G. Blome
Cincinnati - Beloved husband of the late Betty Blome (Nee Eckerle). Loving father of Sharon Morris. Devoted grandfather of Jason (Mindy), Craig (Rachel) Morris, Kimberly (Jim) Jones and great grandfather of Payton, Alex Morris, James and Charlotte Jones. Dear brother of the late Mary (Frank) Thesing, William J. Blome, Ethel (Charles) Roedersheimer, Dolores (Carl) Voellmecke, Anthony Blome and brother in law of Mary Ann and Ruby Blome. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Passed away surrounded by his family on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 90 years of age. Visitation on THURSDAY at MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 5864 Bridgetown Rd., from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Bernard of Clairvaux, Taylor Creek, 7130 Harrison Ave., at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers memorials may be to , PO Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263. www.bjmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 30, 2019