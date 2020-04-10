|
John G. Bosse
Green Twp. - John G. Bosse, beloved husband of 48 years to Jean (nee Miller) Bosse. Devoted father of Jeff Bosse, Bryan (Gretchen) Bosse and Jennifer (Dustin) Wygant. Loving grandfather of Reilly, Katrina, Dominic and Kiersten Bosse, Elise and Lauren Wygant. Dear brother of Julie (Lawrence) Fletcher and Janice Utter. Preceded in death by his parents Anthony "Tony" and Julia (nee Dannecker) Bosse. Also survived by extended family, friends and the LaSalle High School community. John passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020 at the age of 72. Mass of Christian Burial will be private. A celebration of John's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The John Bosse Scholarship Fund, 3091 North Bend Rd. Cincinnati, Ohio 45239. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020