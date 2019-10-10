Services
Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home
3155 Harrison Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-3022
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home
3155 Harrison Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Aloysius Gonzaga Church
4366 Bridgetown Rd
Cincinnati, OH
John G. "Jack" Fischer

Cincinnati - Fischer, John G "Jack" Beloved husband for 70 years of Aloma Jane (nee Schwartz). Loving father of Cindy (Dave) Sark, Steve, Mark, Larry (Lisa), Greg (Anne), and Paul (Weihua) Fischer. Cherished grandpa of Jeremy, Chris, Adrian, Joe, Matt, Pat, David, Dennis, Branden, Sarah, Mick, and the late Michelle. Great grandpa of 12 and one on the way. Dear brother of the late Bob Fischer. Passed away October 10th at the age of 92. Visitation Sunday, October 13th from 4pm-6pm at Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home, 3155 Harrison Ave Cincinnati, Ohio 45211. Funeral Mass Tuesday, October 15th at 10:30am at St. Aloysius Gonzaga Church, 4366 Bridgetown Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45211. Memorials may be made to Elder High School, 3900 Vincent Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45205. www.neidhardminges.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019
