Batavia - John George Fishback of Batavia, OH. Born on December 27, 1955 in Cincinnati, OH. Went home to be with the Lord on March 10, 2020 at the age of 64. Beloved and faithful husband of Deborah "Debbie" Lynn (nee Brown) Fishback. Loving father of John L. (Brandi) Fishback, Jamie L. (Andrew) Lay and Joshua Q. Fishback. Caring grandpa of Eden E. Thacker, Addison G. Fishback, John Q. Fishback and George M. Lay. Dear brother of Elmer Fishback, Shirley Singleton, Donald Fishback, Phillip Fishback, Bill Fishback and the late Mary L. Schuler. Cherished son of Frances L. (nee Meeks) Jones and the late John L. Fishback. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and many loving friends. John was owner of Fishback Masonry Inc. for 42 years and C&F Builders for 25 years. He was a faithful member of Welcome Baptist Church since 1984. John was a devoted supporter of the Clermont Northeastern Rockets. Friends will be received from 10 AM - 12:30 PM on Saturday, March 14 at Batavia Baptist Temple, 770 S. Riverside Dr., Batavia, we encourage all to attend the service being held at 12:30 PM. Private interment at Sharon Cemetery, Jackson TWP, OH. Memorial donations may be made in memory of John G. Fishback to Welcome Baptist Church, 2026 Cemetery Ln., Goshen, OH 45122 www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020