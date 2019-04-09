Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Highland United Methodist Church
314 N. Ft. Thomas Ave
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
7:00 PM
Highland United Methodist Church
314 N. Ft. Thomas Ave
Ft. Thomas - Beloved husband of 44 years to Halimah (nee Markus) Ki. Devoted father of Rose (Samuel) Kata, Gloria (Kevin) Mercado and Gideon Ki. Loving grandfather of Shawn and Shallom Kata. Preceded in death by his son, Kennedy Ki, his parents, Buge and Ici Ki, 11 brothers and 1 sister. Also survived by many relatives and friends in Nigeria. John loved being involved in any activity at Highland United Methodist Church and loves singing. He enjoys listening to Gaither music, watching his favorite movie The Lion King, reading, playing scrabble, soccer and hockey. He was an avid sports fan. Most importantly John loved being with his family. John passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at the age 72. Visitation at Highland United Methodist Church, 314 N. Ft. Thomas Ave., on Wednesday (April 10) from 5:00 p.m. until time of service at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor John Bowling. Burial will take place in Nigeria. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Highland United Methodist Church. Special condolences may be expressed at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 9, 2019
