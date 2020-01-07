|
John H. Krallman
Delhi Twp. - beloved husband of the late Pat Krallman (nee Dowling), loving father of Mark (Sharon) Krallman, Connie (Jeff) Wolfzorn, Danny Krallman, Susan (Chris) Fox and the late Bill Krallman, grandfather of Stephanie (Bill) Haders, Amy (Patrick) Wright, Niki (Drew) Schneider, Megan Krallman, Shannon (Glenn) Beard, Jacob and Caitlyn Wolfzorn, Ryan Krallman, Jamie, Cody and Christopher Fox, great grandfather of 15 and great great grandfather of 1, brother of Betty Lykins, Tony (Diane) Krallman, Tom (Ann) Krallman and the late Ted (Jan-still living) Krallman, brother-in-law of the late Betty McNamee. Passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020 age 83. Visitation Thursday 9-10 AM at St. Dominic (Gathering Space) 4551 Delhi Rd. Funeral Mass to follow at 10 AM. Memorials may be made to Autism Society of Greater Cincinnati. www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020