JOHN H. WALKER
Florence - John H. Walker, age 76, entered into Eternal Life on Friday, March 22, 2019 surrounded by family. John was born in Camden, TN to the late Fred Walker and Ida Walker-Charles. He is also preceded in death by his step father, Leslie Charles. John leaves behind his beloved wife of 57 years, Linda Walker (nee Dill) and is survived by their children, Michelle Maines (David), Christopher Walker (Jackie), Micki Gerlach (Ben); and his sister, Helen Lewelling. He was the loving and proud Papaw of Evan, Kiersten, Aaron, Brandon, Dylan, Noah, Lola, and Tate. John worked for over 40 years in the shoe industry at the International Shoe Manufacturing Co. and the Stanbee Shoe Co. His work took him all over the world. He was also a member of Florence Baptist Church. John was a jack of all trades and he enjoyed cars, making furniture, and listening to gospel, country and bluegrass music. What people will remember most about John, will be all the love he shared with his family and friends. Family and friends will gather for visitation from 11 AM to 1 PM on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Stith Funeral Home 7500 US HWY 42, FLORENCE, KY 41042. Services will follow at at 1 PM. Burial will take place at New Bethel Cemetery, in Verona. Memorial donations may be left in John's honor to: Galilean Children's Home 712 S Fork Church Rd, Liberty, KY 42539 or Saint Elizabeth Hospice 483 South Loop Rd, Edgewood, KY 41017. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 25, 2019