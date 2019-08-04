|
|
John Henning
Cincinnati - John Charles Henning passed away on August 1, 2019, his 73rd birthday. Beloved son of the late John C. and Mary Lou Henning, dear brother of James and Greg Henning, Lynne (Chuck) Easton, uncle of Josh and Aaron (Anna) Easton, and great uncle of MJ Easton. Relatives and friends are welcome to attend the committal service on Friday August 9, 2019 at 1:45pm at Dayton National Cemetery, 4400 W. 3rd Street, Dayton, Ohio 45428. The service procession will start promptly at 1:45pm. Please plan to meet at Assembly Area B no earlier than 1:30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the UC Health Foundation. Condolences to hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 4, 2019