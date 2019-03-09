|
John Houlehan
Florence - John Edward Houlehan, 68, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at his Florence, KY residence. John was born in Covington, KY on April 15, 1950 to the late Francis and Eleanor Houlehan. During his life, John worked in software for Cincom Systems and the Internal Revenue Service. He was an avid golfer and loved camping. John was a member of St. Paul Church and Villa Hills Golf League. He was preceded in death by his sister and brother in law Mary and Tony Butler and his sister-in-law Bonnie Houlehan. John is survived by his wife of 42 years Patty Houlehan of Florence, KY, children Jonathan Houlehan (Lisa) of Hebron, KY, Natalie Wolfe (Brett) of Florence, KY, James Houlehan (Tiah Schwarberg) of Union, KY, and Nick Houlehan (Kathleen) of Florence, KY, grandchildren Elijah Wolfe, Matthew Houlehan, Caleb Houlehan, and Eleanor Houlehan, siblings Carol Ehlman (Gene) of Milan, IN, Jim Houlehan of Anderson Township, OH, Kathy Metzger (Hal) of Alexandria, KY, and Dennis Houlehan (Karen) of Villa Hills, KY, and many nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 4pm until 8pm at Linnemann Funeral Home Burlington, KY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 10am at St. Paul Church in Florence, KY. Interment will be at St. Mary Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell, KY. Memorial contributions can be sent to the 2808 Reading Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45206 or 5211 Madison Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45227. Online condolences can be made at www.Linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 9, 2019