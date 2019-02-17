|
John Houston
Pierce Township - John Edward Houston, of Pierce Township, passed away on February 5, 2019 at the age of 83. John leaves to mourn his passing, his wife of 35 years Frances C. Houston (nee Dewar), his children: David (Joy, nee Snider) Houston, Todd M. Houston, and Jill Cholmondeley, his grandchildren: Mandy (Steve) Eubanks, Jimmy Edward Houston, Ashley Houston, Matthew Cholmondeley, and Jason Cholmondeley, great-grandchildren: Evelyn Eubanks, Norah Eubanks, and Zylon Cholmondeley, and his sister Mary Jo (Robert) Grimes. A memorial service will be held for John at Calvin Presbyterian Church, on Saturday February 23, 2019 at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Calvin Presbyterian Church 1177 Ohio Pike, Amelia, OH 45102, SEM Food Pantry, 7770 Beechmont Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45255, The , or at Anderson Inpatient Care Center.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 17, 2019