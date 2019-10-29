Services
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
513-521-9303
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
Mt. Healthy United Methodist Church
7612 Perry St.
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Resources
John I. Smith Obituary
John I. Smith

Cincinnati - Beloved husband of the late Carol Sue Smith for 60 years. Cherished father of Joseph (Marcy) Smith, Diann (Kurt) Neidlinger, Cyndi Dunbar and Ted (Chris) Smith. Loving grandfather of Amy (Mark) Wiesman, Jennifer (Bobby) Monaghan, Connor (Sarah) Smith, Spencer (Megan) Smith, Jeremy (Taryn) Dunbar, Sam (Ashley)Neidlinger, Jonathon (Emily) Smith, Mackenzie (T.J.) Ross, Jessica (Danny)Pietch, Cassidy Smith and Luke Dunbar. Caring great-grandfather of Robbie, Grace, Payton, Ely Jo, Andy, Hunter, Charlie, Lucas, Henry, Cami, Blaire, Tanner, Camden, Carol, Cooper and Elijah. John was an active member of Mt. Healthy United Methodist Church held position as trustee, member of the Pipe Fitters Union, Boy Scout Master and enjoyed hunting and fishing. John passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at the age of 82 years. Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 2-4pm at Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 7345 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy, Ohio 45231. Funeral Service will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 10:30am at Mt. Healthy United Methodist Church, 7612 Perry St., Cincinnati, Ohio 45231. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Healthy United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019
