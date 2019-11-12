|
John J. Bain
Mt. Clemens, MI - Loving father of Marsha Bain, Chris Gorde and Bobby Bain of Detroit, Michigan. Cherished grandfather of Audrey, Aaron, Devin, Emily, William, Douglas and Michael. Beloved brother of Judith (late Jim) Titchener, Maryann (Gene) Cariola, Pat (late Bill) Nieman, Joanne (Paul) Breitenbach, Bill (Barb) Bain. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Preceded in death by his parents William and Mary (Plye) Bain and sister, Donna Christos.
John, formerly of Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away peacefully on 11/5/19 at age 80 in Mt. Clemens, Michigan. A retired barber, John worked at Del Fair Barber shop, a job he truly enjoyed. John donated his body to science. A memorial mass will be held at St. Simon Apostle Church in Delhi on Saturday, 11/16/19 at 10:00 a.m. If you desire, donations can be made to the .
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019