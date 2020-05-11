John J. Bose
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John J. Bose

John J. Bose beloved husband of Linda L. Bose (nee DiPuccio) devoted father of Amelia L. Bose, Heather M. (Mark) Steinher, and John M. (Kayce) Bose, loving Papa of Derek (Kayla), Halee, Grace, Karley, Lucy, Anne, and J. J., great-grandfather of Carter, Jude, and Graham, brother of Carol Allen, Patricia Harris, the late Barbara, Eugene, and Richard Bose, also survived by many nieces and nephews. Died May 10, 2020 at age 76 years. Residence Anderson Twp. Private Mass of Christian Burial. John was retired from Local Union 392 as a pipefitter and will be missed by many friends and golfing buddies. Memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 11 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mass of Christian Burial
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved