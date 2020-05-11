John J. Bose
John J. Bose beloved husband of Linda L. Bose (nee DiPuccio) devoted father of Amelia L. Bose, Heather M. (Mark) Steinher, and John M. (Kayce) Bose, loving Papa of Derek (Kayla), Halee, Grace, Karley, Lucy, Anne, and J. J., great-grandfather of Carter, Jude, and Graham, brother of Carol Allen, Patricia Harris, the late Barbara, Eugene, and Richard Bose, also survived by many nieces and nephews. Died May 10, 2020 at age 76 years. Residence Anderson Twp. Private Mass of Christian Burial. John was retired from Local Union 392 as a pipefitter and will be missed by many friends and golfing buddies. Memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 11 to May 13, 2020.