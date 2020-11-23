1/1
John J. Kunkel
John J. Kunkel

John (Jack) Joseph Kunkel Jr. was born on October 10, 1932 in Auburn New York to the late John Joseph and the late Ida Mae (Hutchins) Kunkel. He died on November 11, 2020 at Otterbein Senior Living in Lebanon, Ohio. He is survived by 3 children; Steven Kunkel (and wife Lisa), Susan Manning and Thomas Kunkel ( and wife Jennifer). He is also survived by 5 step-children. He was the proud grandfather of 22 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his two sisters, Carolyn Brooks and Genevieve (Jibby) Harris.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 27 years Anna (Ann) Kunkel. He is also preceded in death by 2 siblings; Richard Kunkel and Ida Jeanette Montross, as well as his step-daughter, Jane (Roessner) Tavolier.

Jack was a proud Navy veteran serving as an aircrew member aboard a transport aircraft. After the Navy, Jack earned an AS in Aeronautical Engineering and began his career with American Airlines spanning 35 years with postings in New York, Chicago, Cleveland and finally Dallas-Forth Worth. He retired as the American Airlines Field Controller for its primary hub at the Dallas/Ft Worth International Airport (DFW) in 1992.

In retirement, Jack most enjoyed spending time with Ann in the mountains of North Carolina and then finally in Lebanon, Ohio. They enjoyed being active and traveling the world, playing golf, cards, and happy hours with friends and family.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Susanna Church on November 30th, followed by a private burial service at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. A live stream of the fuenral mass can be streamed at: https://venue.streamspot.com/event/MjQxNTE4Mg==

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Navy-Marine Corp Relief Society or the That Others May Live Foundation and note 'In memory of John Kunkel'. Sympathy cards and/or donations can be mailed to Thomas Kunkel, Jack Kunkel, 6717 Caneel Ct, Springfield, VA 22152.

https://www.nmcrs.org/donate

https://www.thatothersmaylive.org/




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
