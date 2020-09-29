John J. Kuzman, Jr.West Chester - passed away on his 68th birthday, leaving behind his loving wife, Colomba "Collie" N. DiVito-Kuzman. Born on September 26, 1952 in Youngstown, Ohio to the late John J. and Anne (nee Pirko) Kuzman. John also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, great-niece, and great-nephews. He served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War. Following his discharge, John received his undergraduate degree from Youngstown State University and his Juris Doctorate from University of Akron. John's legal career began in 1984 as a Baliff for Judge Nader, becoming Assistant City Law Director and Prosecutor for the City of Girard by 1987. During this time, John also was an associate then partner with Keating, Keating & Kuzman. His knowledge of corporate law brought him to AK Steel Corporation where he finally retired as Chief Compliance Officer and Assistant General Counsel. John kept himself busy with community involvement and memberships. He was a member of the American Legion Post 0235, Lions Club International, Italian Fraternal Home in Girard, Ohio State Bar Association, Trumball County Bar Association, Butler County Bar Association, Republican Party, and several other organizations. John enjoyed playing in his Bocce League. With a passion for cars, he enjoyed restoring the classics and owning the Kuzman Racing Team. John looked forward to spending time in his Florida home. Visitation will be Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 12:00 noon until time of Prayer Service at 2:00 pm at Mueller Funeral Home, 6791 Tylersville Rd., Mason, OH 45040. A second visitation will be Monday, October 5, 2020 from 1:00 pm until the Mass of Christian Burial Service at 2:00 pm with Msgr. Michael J. Cariglio, Jr. presiding at Basilica of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, 343 Via Mount Carmel Ave, Youngstown, OH 44505, under the direction of Blackstone Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown, OH. If you would like to make a donation, please send your gift to Colomba, she will honor a Church of John's choice.