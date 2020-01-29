Services
Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home - Cincinnati
3183 Linwood Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45208
513-321-0404
John Lafkas
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home - Cincinnati
3183 Linwood Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45208
John J. Lafkas, Jr., 1941-2020, Passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents, Harry L. Lafkas and Mary Pennington Lafkas. He is survived by his son, John J. III (Sara) and daughter, Delaine; his three granddaughters, Claire, Caroline, and Elle; his brothers, Harry L. Lafkas, Jr. (Toni) and Robert C. Lafkas (Karen); and many nieces and nephews. A graduate of St. Xavier High School, class of 1959 and Xavier University, BA 1968, MBA 1970. A veteran of the US Air Force, 1962-1966. John enjoyed cooking, reading, and conversations with friends and family. He was a "man for all seasons" in the care of his aging parents. He had a good sense of humor and was a great storyteller. He will be remembered for his attention to detail, work ethic, and kindness and generosity to all. Visitation will be at Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home, 3183 Linwood Ave., 45208 on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 4-7 PM. Donations: 300 S. Riverside Plaza Ste. 1200, Chicago, IL 60606-6637 or on line, or another . Condolences to rohdefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
