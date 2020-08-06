John J. Murphy
Cincinnati - John J. Murphy, beloved husband of the late Jean E. Murphy (nee Hater) for 61 years. Loving father of Michael (Susan) Murphy, Kevin (Peggy) Murphy, Kathy (Ken) Deller, Eileen (Greg) Harvey and Matt (Valerie) Murphy. Devoted grandfather of 15 and numerous great-grandchildren. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. Age 95. Due to Covid-19, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Elder High School 3900 Vincent Ave. (45205) www.elderhs.org. Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home serving the family. www.mrfh.com