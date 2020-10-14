John J. "Johnny" Schadler
Falmouth - John J. "Johnny" Schadler Jr., 66, Falmouth, KY, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at River Valley Nursing Home in Butler, KY. Johnny was born in Campbell County, Kentucky to John J. "Jack" and Justine (nee Jones) Schadler. Johnny is survived by his cousins, Bill Bathalter, Bob Bathalter, Jerry Bathalter, Susan Bathalter Popovich, Rick Woeste, Donna Sue Woeste Centers, Sandy Woeste Kitchen, Fred Schadler, Alice Schadler, and Patty Schadler. Johnny attended St. Mary's Grade School and Campbell County High School. He followed in his father's footsteps and started working as a tile setter for his uncle, Tony Woeste. He became very skilled not only as a tile setter but also as an installer of marble and as a concrete finisher. He claimed he set tile in most every hospital, motel and McDonalds in Greater Cincinnati. He loved his farm where he raised and trained horses. He owned and operated several bars in Campbell County. He loved a good fight and often volunteered as a "bouncer" in other bars. He will be missed by his many friends in Campbell County, KY. A Memorial Visitation will be on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 5:00 PM until time of Memorial Service at 8:00 PM at the Alexandria Funeral Home. Masks are required and social distancing standards will apply. Burial will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery in Alexandria. Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society
.