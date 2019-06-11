|
John "Jack" Jennings Sr.
West Harrison - John J. "Jack" Jennings Sr., 76, June 7, 2019. Beloved husband of Lois Jennings (nee Fliehman), devoted father of Laurie Pruitt (Jim), Lynn Smith (Steve), John Jennings Jr. (Amanda) & Lisa Ferraris (Garry), loving grandfather of Mackenzie, Leigha, Gregory, Andrew, Jack, Katelyn, Claire, Jaden, Alec & Evan, beloved son of the late Hazel (nee Ottaway) & John R. Jennings, beloved brother of Richard Jennings (Joyce), Bev Holbrock (the late Harry) & the late Nancy Gaynor (Jim). Jack was a member of Local #8 & Elder High School Class of 1961. Visitation Thurs., June 13, 4-7 PM at the Dennis George Funeral Home, 44 S. Miami, Cleves, OH 45002 where the services will be held Fri., June 14, at 11 AM. Memorials, if so desired to Elder High School, c/o the funeral home. dennisgeorgefunerals.com
