Services
Hodapp Funeral Home Carthage
7401 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH 45216
(513) 821-0805
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Bartholomew Church
9375 Winton Rd
Cincinnati, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Bartholomew Church
9375 Winton Rd
Cincinnati, OH
John Joseph Tyne


1938 - 2020
John Joseph Tyne Obituary
John Joseph Tyne

Age 81, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020. He was born April 18, 1938 in Chicago, IL, the son of John and Margaret Beverly Tyne. He married the late Barbara O'Connor Marks Tyne on April 19, 1986 in Cincinnati, OH. He is survived by his stepchildren, many cherished grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; one sister, Joan O'Rourke of Hanford, CA; several treasured nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Peggy Stoia and Mary Lou Ganschow. Visitation will be held at St. Bartholomew Church, 9375 Winton Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45231 on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 10 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to GSD Rescue and Sanctuary Indy at www.GermanShepherdRescueIndy.com Condolences at HodappFuneralHome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020
