Dear Nancy and Sydney, We are saddened to learn of the death of John, your beloved husband and father. His suffering is now over as he has gone onto his eternal reward and is now part of the great Communion of Saints. He has joined Ben, Ella Mae, Ken, Tom Miller, Jean Moenster, Mike Hipskind, and Jack Fritz, in addition to all our grandparents and aunts and uncles. Wishing each of you peace and freedom from anxiety. Love, John & Kay

John & Kay Maier

Family