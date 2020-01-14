Services
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Bartholomew Church
9375 Winton Road
Cincinnati, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Bartholomew Church
9375 Winton Road
Cincinnati, IL
View Map
Cincinnati - 89, passed away, January 13, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Martha (nee Flick); devoted father of Mary Ann (Terry) Brausch, Kathy (Jim) Schackmann, Steve (Debbie), Rick (Sandy), Jim (Karen), Dan (Kim), David (Carmina) Mueller and Sharon (Jamie) McClung; loving grandfather of 23; great-grandfather of 14; brother of Sr. John Loretto, and the late Mary Jane and Martha. Visitation will be Friday, January 17, 2020 from 9-11 am at St. Bartholomew Church, 9375 Winton Road, Cincinnati. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11am. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to St. Vincent DePaul Society at St. Bartholomew. To send a condolence, visit MuellerfuneralS.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
