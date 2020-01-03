|
|
John K. Threlkeld
Walton - 70 of Walton, Kentucky passed away on January 1, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood, Kentucky. John was preceded in death by his parents John Threlkeld and Helen Bennett; sister Karen Malott and brother James (J.T.) Threlkeld. John is survived by brothers Mike (Jeanie) Threlkeld, of Elsmere, David Threlkeld of Terra Haute and Steve (Michelle) Murphy of Villa Hills; sisters Janis (Larry) Snyder of Burlington, Dorothy (Dennis) Riley of Walton, Sandy (John) Prater of Independence and Theresa (Matt) Murphy of Walton; many nieces and nephews. A Visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 11am until time of Funeral Service at 1pm. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Please leave online condolences at www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020